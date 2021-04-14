-
This bluegrass/folk outfit hails from Saskatchewan, Canada, and plays the Orange Peel in Asheville on Thursday, and the Fillmore Charlotte on Saturday.…
-
The Slocan Ramblers hail from Toronto, Canada. Their debut album Queen City Jubilee was a 2019 Juno Award Nominee for Traditional Roots Album of the Year.…
-
"Asheville North Carolina's innovative master of the steel pans, Jonathan Scales, has just released his sixth album, and just to give you an idea of the…
-
We've got bluegrass all the way from Ontario, Canada in a session with the Slocan Ramblers, who were in the area last month for Jam in the Trees. Reed…
-
Music from the roots up and this week, catch tunes from Casey Driesen, The Duhks, new music from Ray Cardwell, The Wooks and much more as we venture in to…