Brent Cobb

-
”Let’s Get some firewood! I can borrow my friends brand new van to carry it in.” ecently Larry has performed at Tellabration, The Tarheel Teller’s Festival, Roadhouse Inn and The Old North State Storytelling Festival and placed first at the Mad Robot Storytelling Slam.
-
Robert Lynn “Bobby” McMillon (1951-2021) was a traditional ballad singer, musician, and storyteller from Yancey County, N.C. He grew up hearing firsthand the scary stories and witch tales that his family told. He is considered one of the leading authorities in Southern Appalachian music.
-
From individuals to events to good causes - you never know where a Friday Feature Interview of the Week might take you.This edition from Dec. 31, 2021 was a chance to recap several of the programs we presented that involved history, music, fun and laughs.
-
Twenty-twenty-one was a big year in news that WNCW's More to the Story covered, along with help from our media contacts. Go back in time with us to hear about major flooding and devastation in the mountains to test scores dropping for SC students due to the pandemic to city council in Charlotte voting themselves a raise. This segment originally aired Dec. 29, 2021.
-
Evan Carr, who serves as Volunteer Coordinator for a group called Spartanburg Shares was guest of this Friday Feature from Dec. 17, 2021. Spartanburg Shares is a free medical loan closet for those that qualify in Spartanburg County. Items that often get handed out are walkers, scooters, and canes.
-
In 2021 the Cherokee County Department of Social Services (DSS) lost a $4.6 million ruling in a federal court case that involved illegally separating families. Reporter Kate Martin of Carolina Public Press recapped DSS employees who faced court rulings and the events that shaped this sad story. This conversation originally aired on Dec. 15, 2021.
-
There may never be an episode of Southern Songs and Stories featuring music as far flung as this one, and at the same time there may never be an episode with a storyline that is so unexpectedly close knit. It started out by bringing together two artists I knew but who did not know each other, and who have differing styles of music. Then came a serendipitous revelation that set the stage for a great conversation, and concluded with another surprise when both artists picked a mutual favorite song to talk about in this Three Song Set, one from Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, whom you probably know better as George Michael.
-
A native of West Virginia , Donna Marie Todd trained in classical vocal performance at the renowned Peabody Conservatory of Music with Metropolitan opera soprano Marilyn Cotlow and now writes and performs a unique combination of original story woven with artful song.
-
-
WUNC's Jason Debruyn joined WNCW's More to the Story to go over the news that Toyota selected a location near Greensboro to build its next plant. The plant's main purpose will be to create batteries for electric vehicles. This means a significant boost to the state's business, economic, and jobs growth. This interview from Dec. 8, 2021 provides all the details.