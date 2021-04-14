bluegrass music

-
The inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival, scheduled for September 4-5, 2020 in Mill Spring, North Carolina, is still moving forward in these uncertain…
WNCW Intern Joshua Meng takes a turn at the wheel with this episode, hosting and producing our latest collection of standout new music here. From weekday…
It's almost Autumn and we all know what that means... it's time for the Carolina In The Fall Festival in Wilkesboro, NC! We're super excited for the 5th…
Since the day it was announced, western North Carolinians and music lovers nationwide have been anxiously awaiting the kick off of the innaugural Strings…
Live Saturday, Aug. 3rd - Carolina Divide on Goin' Across the Mountain with Host Todd Baldwin at 4pmWe'll have LIVE music coming your way Saturday afternoon when Goin' Across The Mountain Host Todd Baldwin welcomes Carolina Divide to WNCW. The band…
Our Bluegrass get-together this week will include birthday music from Bluegrass Boy Benny Williams, John Rigsby, Paul Williams and others. We're also…
Speak with a volunteer at 800-245-8870! Each CD available at the $60 membership level.Del McCoury Band – Still Sings Bluegrass (McCoury Music)Becky Buller…
Glenn and Lula Bolick of Caldwell County are 2018 winners of the N.C. Heritage Award, the state’s highest honor for traditional artists. Lula is a member…