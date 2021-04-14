-
Mike Mitchell will be a guest on this Saturday's Goin' Across the MountainComing up on Saturday, March 13th Joe Greene will be hosting fiddler and band leader Mike Mitchell in the 1pm hour on Goin' Across The Mountain. He is…
No survey of current bluegrass is accurate without mention of Darin and Brooke Aldridge. The husband and wife duo, whose first album came in 2008, are now…
In 2018, the four piece group Wood & Wire was nominated for a Grammy award for their album North of Despair. Since their four members had come up playing…
WNCW's Program Director, Joe Kendrick talks with Bluegrass musicians Darin and Brooke Aldridge about producing albums, changes in bluegrass, and more.
In May of 1989, Doc Watson was 66 years old. He was known around the world, and had already cemented his legacy, but was nowhere near the end of his…
The albums pictured above represent releases that have recently risen to the top here at WNCW. A few times a month, Music Director Martin Anderson…
Here are some albums that have recently risen to the top here at WNCW. A few times a month, Music Director Martin Anderson compiles lists of the top ten…
Our series of rebroadcasting favorite Studio B sessions continues on Saturday with this first of two: the award-winning Rhonda Vincent and her world-class…
The beloved, charismatic Del & the Boys have visited us more than a time or two over the years, and this one from September 25th, 1998 has never aired…