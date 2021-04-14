Black Mountain NC

-
This Charlotte band started off as a solo project of singer/guitarist and SC native Jeremy Davis, but their sound has morphed to the great…
-
Since the day it was announced, western North Carolinians and music lovers nationwide have been anxiously awaiting the kick off of the innaugural Strings…
-
We got to to know Boone-based singer/songwriter Shay Martin Lovette around 2017, and this year he won one of MerleFest's Chris Austin Songwriting…
-
It's Spring LEAF time friends - the festival of great music, fun, food, drink, dance and world culture! The theme this year is "Breaking Ground" and…
-
Our Spring Fundraiser is almost here and many of our thank you gifts are already available online at wncw.org - One of them is our spectacular WNCW…
-
For almost a quarter of a century, lovers of music, the arts, nature, camping and the power to strengthen community, have gathered together in Black…