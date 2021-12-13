Barrett Smith

-
In this story, Kathy explains what Bar-B-Que really is, or isn’t. “That is not Bar-B-Que, that’s cooking out!”
-
While visiting the campus of Isothermal Community College (Spindale) last month, Thomas Stith dropped by to talk about his first year on the job with WNCW. Stith has been making visits to colleges in the system statewide to see their strengths in action and how they all benefit higher education. Learn about his goals and what's to come. This inerview originally aired Nov. 26, 2021.
-
More to the Story: A Long-Time Influential McDowell Business Leader And How More Trails Are Planned In Old FortMcDowell News Reporter- Mike Conley joined WNCW on December 1 to cover some of his latest stories across the county, including the recent passing business leader, Pierce Bradley (96), whose vision opened many doors for the people of Marion and McDowell County. He also discussed how a partnership between the town of Old Fort and UNC-Chapel Hill will make more outdoor trails accessible for Old Fort.
-
On this segment of WNCW's More to the Story, we skip the usual top news headlines to conduct Turkey Talk with a trained expert from Butterball. Turkey-Talk-Line Representative Ronnie McDaniel spoke with us just before Thanksgiving. However, their bird cooking tips are also good for Christmas and any other time you plan to include a turkey in your meal plans. This interview originally aired Nov. 24, 2021.
-
Linda Goodman, a Virginia Appalachian Mountain native of Melungeon descent, learned the art of storytelling from her father, a former coal miner who was himself a master yarn spinner. Through her story, Linda reminds us that Thanksgiving is a special time, a time to appreciate loves ones, giving thanks for their health welfare, and that anyone with a loving family is rich indeed.
-
There are few people working in the music business today that can say that they have worked in several of its eras. Rick Miller, Mary Huff and Dave Hartman are three who can, having started out in a time when radio airplay was the first step in becoming known outside of their hometown of Chapel Hill, NC. Back then, in the mid to late 1980s, getting your music in the hands of your fans meant you would make cassettes, 45s or LPs. At first, you would make them via the DIY route, sending those out to small regional record labels and select radio stations, usually radio stations in towns where you had some foothold by having played shows there and already being on that music scene’s radar. Once your band got airplay on radio (typically college radio), you would leverage that along with your successful shows to get picked up by an indie label, and keep going from there. Essentially, this is how Southern Culture on the Skids began. Many others did not make it past this era, but they did.
-
First Time Hunters is a true tale about not-so-experienced hunters and why all the children in Warnerville , NY first spelling word is “COW”.
-
Asheville Citizen Times Reporter Discusses Buncombe County Deputy On Trial And North Carolina's New Voting District 13Asheville Citizen Times City and County Reporter, Joel Burgess, returned to More to the Story for details about a Buncombe County deputy being on trial after video footage from a traffic stop. The video triggered the County's Sheriff's office to release the officer. Burgess also went over the latest concerning redistricting in N.C. voting that involves U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorne and the new District 13. The interview originally aired November 17, 2021.
-
Known for the New York Times Bestseller The Beatles, Author Bob Spitz has now released Led Zeppelin: The Biography. Spitz's story shares how Led Zeppelin, including members Jimmy Page and Robert Plant, were not fans of the media and its criticism. They did it their way, through the good and the bad. This book is a true behind-the-scenes look at the band. Spitz was our guest for this Friday Feature on Nov. 10, 2021.
-
Located in Rutherford County, NC is the small, friendly town of Ellenboro. Ellenboro continues a long tradition involving popular music in the area with its annual Fiddlers and Bluegrass Convention. The event just celebrated its 30th anniversary. Event representative Ronald Hawkins dropped by WNCW on Nov. 12, 2021, just prior to this year's event.