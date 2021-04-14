-
Tall Tall Trees is the pseudonym of Mike Savino, whose pioneering psychedelic banjo sound has marveled audiences both with his one-man-show loops and…
Our favorite Norwegian Americana duo (or "cosmic folk", as Lucinda Williams called them) returns to Studio B, this time with a bit of a different…
While the word had already been spreading, WNCW and Concert Promoter Steve Johnson made it official that an Earl Scruggs Music Festival was coming next…
Smoky Mountain News and Smoky Mountain Living Magazine - Reporter/Journalist Garret Woodward returned to WNCW on this edition of More To The Story. Garret…
The Avett Brothers will perform at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina on All Hallows Eve - October 31st. The folk rock band…
Live Saturday, Aug. 3rd - Carolina Divide on Goin' Across the Mountain with Host Todd Baldwin at 4pmWe'll have LIVE music coming your way Saturday afternoon when Goin' Across The Mountain Host Todd Baldwin welcomes Carolina Divide to WNCW. The band…
His name, his music, his banjo-pickin' style are all legendary and a center in honor of his memory and accomplishments is located in Shelby, N.C. On this…
Raymond Fairchild Creates His Own Style of Playing the BanjoBluegrass banjo player Raymond Fairchild of Haywood County, North Carolina, embodies the…
Goin' Across The Mountain Host Joe Greene welcomes members of Carolina Blue Saturday, December 15th in the One O'clock hour to talk about, and premiere,…
This Sunday evening we have a stellar Studio B Rewind lineup scheduled for your listening pleasure. Host Kim Clark says WNCW will feature The Kruger…