This Kentucky band has bluegrass roots at its core, but they branch out into a variety of more unconventional influences – jam band and Southern rock especially -- with their original songwriting. They’ve got a show at Isis Music Hall in Asheville on Friday the 4th. And many in the area are familiar with Can’d Aid: The Wooks are ambassadors for this great nonprofit, and have helped with fundraising and instrument donations to schools and underserved youth.