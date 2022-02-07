© 2022
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 2/9: Keb’ Mo’ – Good To Be…

Published February 7, 2022 at 8:37 AM EST
This album, co-produced by Vince Gill, was written between Nashville and Keb’s childhood home in Compton, California, which Keb’ recently purchased and renovated. He often found himself reflecting on the idea of home and contemplating what it means to belong and what it takes to stay true to yourself. “You can’t bring an attitude to Compton,” reflects Keb’. “You can’t pose. You can’t be anything but real when you’re walking down the same streets you used to ride your bike on as a kid. In a lot of ways, coming back there felt like it completed me.”

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
