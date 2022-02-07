Wednesday 2/9: Keb’ Mo’ – Good To Be…

This album, co-produced by Vince Gill, was written between Nashville and Keb’s childhood home in Compton, California, which Keb’ recently purchased and renovated. He often found himself reflecting on the idea of home and contemplating what it means to belong and what it takes to stay true to yourself. “You can’t bring an attitude to Compton,” reflects Keb’. “You can’t pose. You can’t be anything but real when you’re walking down the same streets you used to ride your bike on as a kid. In a lot of ways, coming back there felt like it completed me.”