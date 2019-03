Singer/songwriter Bobby Long is originally from near Manchester, England, and now calls New York City home. His latest album "Sultans" is a rather psychedelic, Beatle-esque collaboration with multi-instrumentalist Jack Dawson, and we'll get to know Bobby and the making of this new venture of his when he visits us in Studio B before his show Friday evening at New Belgium Brewing in Asheville, NC - not to be confused with the New Belgium in Colorado, where he'll play on April 5th!