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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Tuesday 9/29: Buddy Miller – Buddy Miller

By Martin Anderson
Published September 28, 2026 at 8:47 AM EDT

After some great albums released with is wife Julie, and countless collaborations with Jim Lauderdale, Robert Plant, and others over the years, Buddy is back with a wonderful collection of Americana music, somewhat stripped down to his core influences of country music, R&B music, and, at the heart of it all, the songs themselves. "Buddy Miller’s eponymous new album illustrates his abilities to lay bare the soul of every song he plays and sings, making it his own and inviting us into the song’s interplay of harmonies and melodies. Let’s hope it’s not fifteen years before we get another Buddy Miller album." - Folk Alley

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Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson