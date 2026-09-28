Tuesday 9/29: Buddy Miller – Buddy Miller

After some great albums released with is wife Julie, and countless collaborations with Jim Lauderdale, Robert Plant, and others over the years, Buddy is back with a wonderful collection of Americana music, somewhat stripped down to his core influences of country music, R&B music, and, at the heart of it all, the songs themselves. "Buddy Miller’s eponymous new album illustrates his abilities to lay bare the soul of every song he plays and sings, making it his own and inviting us into the song’s interplay of harmonies and melodies. Let’s hope it’s not fifteen years before we get another Buddy Miller album." - Folk Alley