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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 10/1: The Mary Wallopers – Paddywackery

By Martin Anderson
Published September 28, 2026 at 8:42 AM EDT

The Irish folk-punk-rock band The Mary Wallopers are ready to give you a good walloping with this collection of song. Their raw, high-energy, and rebellious sound will transport you to the atmosphere of a sweaty, packed pub. "...The band holds an almost mission-based intention of singing against colonialism (“Crowns of England”), classism (“Worker’s Song” and “Landlord’s Demise”), and fascism (“Kit Kat Club”). Still, other songs are straight-up party songs, riling up listeners for a rollicking time, in spite of it all." - No Depression

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Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson