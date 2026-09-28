Thursday 10/1: The Mary Wallopers – Paddywackery

The Irish folk-punk-rock band The Mary Wallopers are ready to give you a good walloping with this collection of song. Their raw, high-energy, and rebellious sound will transport you to the atmosphere of a sweaty, packed pub. "...The band holds an almost mission-based intention of singing against colonialism (“Crowns of England”), classism (“Worker’s Song” and “Landlord’s Demise”), and fascism (“Kit Kat Club”). Still, other songs are straight-up party songs, riling up listeners for a rollicking time, in spite of it all." - No Depression