Monday 9/28: Neil Young & the Chrome Hearts – Second Song

He’s 80, and he’s just released his 50th studio album! And is performing on stage with the energy and passion of rockers half his age. As Sam Sodomsky of Pitchfork writes, “Second Song is an act of hypnosis. For all of Neil Young’s enduring and endlessly regenerative influence, that power is what nobody can touch. Imitate his moody, mewing Canadian whine; adopt his verité approach to studio recording; tune your acoustic guitar to drop-D and overdrive your electric through a vintage amp; rip a solo that’s just one note and dig into the fretboard as if a weaker player handed you their instrument to help wear in the neck. But who else can conjure this kind of grainy, autumnal dream state with such effortlessness and patience, using such spare tools? For the first time since 2012’s louder and gnarlier Psychedelic Pill, Young spends his 50th studio album luxuriating in this gift, casting a glow of bittersweet contentment that feels distinct in his catalog.”