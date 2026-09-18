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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Tuesday 9/22: Lindsay Lou – Bluegrass Women

By Martin Anderson
Published September 18, 2026 at 6:00 PM EDT

It’s an immersive all-women salute to many of the leading ladies in bluegrass, thanks to Lindsay Lou. The pickers and singers here include Molly Tuttle, Bronwyn, Laurie Lewis, Gena Britt, Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan, Sierra Hull, Alison Brown, Maddie Witler, Tatiana Hargreaves, and Phoebe Hunt. They cover songs written by the likes of Dorothy Skaggs (Ricky Skaggs’ mother), Jean Richie, Ole Belle Reed, Kate Wolf, and Joyce Morris and Jimmie Stanley (Ralph Stanley’s wife).

New Tunes at Two
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Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson