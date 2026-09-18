Tuesday 9/22: Lindsay Lou – Bluegrass Women

It’s an immersive all-women salute to many of the leading ladies in bluegrass, thanks to Lindsay Lou. The pickers and singers here include Molly Tuttle, Bronwyn, Laurie Lewis, Gena Britt, Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan, Sierra Hull, Alison Brown, Maddie Witler, Tatiana Hargreaves, and Phoebe Hunt. They cover songs written by the likes of Dorothy Skaggs (Ricky Skaggs’ mother), Jean Richie, Ole Belle Reed, Kate Wolf, and Joyce Morris and Jimmie Stanley (Ralph Stanley’s wife).