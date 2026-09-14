Wednesday 9/16: Ezra Collective – Here Because of Hope

Ezra Collective's latest album, their 4th, is the most ambitious and personal record of their career - conceived as a body of work split into three spiritual and geographical movements, the album traces the movement of Black people across continents and decades, from the music of Africa to the rhythms of the Caribbean, and home to the streets of London. Formed in the youth clubs of London, Mercury Prize and BRIT Award winners Femi Koleoso (drummer and bandleader), TJ Koleoso (bassist), Joe Armon-Jones (keyboardist), James Mollison (saxophonist), and Ife Ogunjobi (trumpet) have now spent over a decade making jazz joyful, urgent and undeniable.