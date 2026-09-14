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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 9/16: Ezra Collective – Here Because of Hope

By Martin Anderson
Published September 14, 2026 at 8:17 AM EDT

Ezra Collective's latest album, their 4th, is the most ambitious and personal record of their career - conceived as a body of work split into three spiritual and geographical movements, the album traces the movement of Black people across continents and decades, from the music of Africa to the rhythms of the Caribbean, and home to the streets of London. Formed in the youth clubs of London, Mercury Prize and BRIT Award winners Femi Koleoso (drummer and bandleader), TJ Koleoso (bassist), Joe Armon-Jones (keyboardist), James Mollison (saxophonist), and Ife Ogunjobi (trumpet) have now spent over a decade making jazz joyful, urgent and undeniable.

New Tunes at Two
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Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson