Tuesday 9/15: The Jayhawks – Sanctuary Park

Strong positive reviews for this new one! “After 40 years, Gary Louris keeps taking that leap himself — chief songwriter, lead vocalist, the guy anchoring those three-part harmonies since day one, still finding new hope to land on.” (Charlies Trail, Americana Highways) “As a devout Jayhawks fan, one who has spent countless hours with the band’s discography, it wouldn’t be fair to call this album a return to form. The band has spent 40 years weaving in and out of myriad popular music moments, from alt-country to baroque pop, Gram Parsons to Brian Wilson, never losing their form. But there is a “bringing it all back home” feeling on the band’s 12th long-player, Sanctuary Park. (Ryan Traster, New Noise Magazine)