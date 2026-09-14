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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Tuesday 9/15: The Jayhawks – Sanctuary Park

By Martin Anderson
Published September 14, 2026 at 8:19 AM EDT

Strong positive reviews for this new one! “After 40 years, Gary Louris keeps taking that leap himself — chief songwriter, lead vocalist, the guy anchoring those three-part harmonies since day one, still finding new hope to land on.” (Charlies Trail, Americana Highways) “As a devout Jayhawks fan, one who has spent countless hours with the band’s discography, it wouldn’t be fair to call this album a return to form. The band has spent 40 years weaving in and out of myriad popular music moments, from alt-country to baroque pop, Gram Parsons to Brian Wilson, never losing their form. But there is a “bringing it all back home” feeling on the band’s 12th long-player, Sanctuary Park. (Ryan Traster, New Noise Magazine)

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Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson