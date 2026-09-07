Wednesday 9/9: Ray Wylie Hubbard – Reel 2 Reel 4 Real

The man who warned us about how nasty that Snake Farm sounds (and pretty much is) is close to turning 80! And he says this new album of his, -- his 20th – might be the best one of his that he’s heard. He’s got his road band of drummer Kyle Schneider, bassist John Michael Schoepf, and his guitar-slinging son Lucas as the studio band, with assists from Cody Braun of Reckless Kelly on fiddle and mandolin, Bukka Allen on organ, and guitarist Tobin Dale.

