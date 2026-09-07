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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 9/9: Ray Wylie Hubbard – Reel 2 Reel 4 Real

By Martin Anderson
Published September 7, 2026 at 10:13 AM EDT

The man who warned us about how nasty that Snake Farm sounds (and pretty much is) is close to turning 80! And he says this new album of his, -- his 20th – might be the best one of his that he’s heard. He’s got his road band of drummer Kyle Schneider, bassist John Michael Schoepf, and his guitar-slinging son Lucas as the studio band, with assists from Cody Braun of Reckless Kelly on fiddle and mandolin, Bukka Allen on organ, and guitarist Tobin Dale.

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Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson