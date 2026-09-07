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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Tuesday 9/8: Paige Plaisance – Swampwater

By Martin Anderson
Published September 7, 2026 at 10:15 AM EDT

Get ready for some “Swampytonkin’” music, as Paige calls it. Raised on a farm near the muddy banks of the Mississippi River, the Austin-based singer-songwriter and pianist is back with her second full-length album, Swampwater. Recorded at Austin’s famed Finishing School and produced by Jonathan Tyler, Swampwater is a raw collection born from personal experiences, navigating love, loss, heartbreak, and grief, before ultimately heading to the honky-tonk to sing the blues away.

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Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson