Tuesday 9/8: Paige Plaisance – Swampwater

Get ready for some “Swampytonkin’” music, as Paige calls it. Raised on a farm near the muddy banks of the Mississippi River, the Austin-based singer-songwriter and pianist is back with her second full-length album, Swampwater. Recorded at Austin’s famed Finishing School and produced by Jonathan Tyler, Swampwater is a raw collection born from personal experiences, navigating love, loss, heartbreak, and grief, before ultimately heading to the honky-tonk to sing the blues away.

