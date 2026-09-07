Monday 9/7: Riley Downing –Landfill Poetry

We’ll kick off our New Tunes at 2 series this week with some landfill poetry… the latest release from this member of The Deslondes. For years, Riley Downing has collected stories about life’s overlooked moments and under-appreciated people. He’s unearthed these tales of castaway truths and once-faded recollections for Landfill Poetry, his 2nd solo album and Oh Boy Records debut. A native of small-town Missouri who once worked as a backroad trash man before embarking on his music career, he takes listeners to the back of the trash truck (“Landfill Poetry”), inside the lonely hours of the graveyard paycheck (“Night Shift”) and to the quiet moments after a hard day of work (“Porch Song”). He sings for the restless ones who stay up way too late (“Hay Hay Hay”) and the grandchildren who admire a hard-working compassion once shared between late loved ones (“Helen & Gene”). Some new Labor Day songs for us!

