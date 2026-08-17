Wednesday 8/19: Orquesta Akokan – America!

We’ve got two in a row from Daptone Records for New Tunes at 2 this week: This new release expands on the classic Mambo sounds reminiscent of Benny Moré and banda gigante of the 1940s and 50s that the band has become known for — blending Latin soul, boogaloo, and salsa - all while staying true to their Cuban roots. On this fourth studio record, they introduce an all-star line-up of new singers, including Miriam Elhajli and Carolina Oliveros (of Combo Chimbita). Themes of loss, upheaval, and the weight of the immigrant experience are addressed here. “Akokan” is a Yoruba word from Nigeria, loosely meaning “from the heart.”