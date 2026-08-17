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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 8/19: Orquesta Akokan – America!

By Martin Anderson
Published August 17, 2026 at 8:25 AM EDT

We’ve got two in a row from Daptone Records for New Tunes at 2 this week: This new release expands on the classic Mambo sounds reminiscent of Benny Moré and banda gigante of the 1940s and 50s that the band has become known for — blending Latin soul, boogaloo, and salsa - all while staying true to their Cuban roots. On this fourth studio record, they introduce an all-star line-up of new singers, including Miriam Elhajli and Carolina Oliveros (of Combo Chimbita). Themes of loss, upheaval, and the weight of the immigrant experience are addressed here. “Akokan” is a Yoruba word from Nigeria, loosely meaning “from the heart.”

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Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson