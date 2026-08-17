Thursday 8/20: Christian Parker, Patrick Cleary, Earl Poole Ball - American Cosmic Revival Vol. 2: Miles From Nowhere

Following the critically acclaimed 2025 release, American Cosmic Revival Vol. 1: Back At Home, this new album continues the series with a broader exploration of the music, stories, and enduring legacy of Cosmic American Music. Inspired by the enduring legacy of Gram Parsons, Gene Clark, The Byrds, The Flying Burrito Brothers, and the pioneers of country-rock, Miles From Nowhere expands beyond the International Submarine Band material featured on Vol. 1. Rather than simply revisiting classic recordings, the album brings together songs connected by a common thread of heartache, redemption, loneliness, resilience, and the search for home—capturing the emotional spirit at the heart of Cosmic American Music. The album features legendary pianist Earl Poole Ball, whose career spans Johnny Cash, Gram Parsons, The Byrds, and Buck Owens, alongside legendary pedal steel guitarist Jay Dee Maness, whose work with Gram Parsons, The Byrds, and the Desert Rose Band helped define the sound of Cosmic American Music and country-rock.