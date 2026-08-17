© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Monday 8/17: New singles from Steve Earle & Los Lobos, Sierra Ferrell, and Shinyribs

By Martin Anderson
Published August 17, 2026 at 8:29 AM EDT

New West Records has released the first collaboration between Steve Earle and Los Lobos; Earle wrote the song drawing from his early memories as a teenager framing houses in San Antonio alongside Mexican coworkers. "Trying to Love You" is the first new original music from Sierra Ferrell since 2024’s 4x GRAMMY Award-winning album, Trail Of Flowers, and is in more of a 60s Memphis Soul direction. And Texas music legend Kevin Russell returns with another Shinyribs album, Real Alligator, out soon. This first single includes his personal metaphor that, no matter how tough something is, it will never be as hard as a particularly tough night he experienced once, out in the Arkansas Mud.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson