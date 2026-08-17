Monday 8/17: New singles from Steve Earle & Los Lobos, Sierra Ferrell, and Shinyribs

New West Records has released the first collaboration between Steve Earle and Los Lobos; Earle wrote the song drawing from his early memories as a teenager framing houses in San Antonio alongside Mexican coworkers. "Trying to Love You" is the first new original music from Sierra Ferrell since 2024’s 4x GRAMMY Award-winning album, Trail Of Flowers, and is in more of a 60s Memphis Soul direction. And Texas music legend Kevin Russell returns with another Shinyribs album, Real Alligator, out soon. This first single includes his personal metaphor that, no matter how tough something is, it will never be as hard as a particularly tough night he experienced once, out in the Arkansas Mud.