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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Monday 8/3: Glen Hansard – Don’t Settle: Vol. 2 – Transmissions West

By Martin Anderson
Published August 3, 2026 at 8:28 AM EDT

The music world is reeling from the tragic death last Wednesday of Glen Hansard, star of the 2007 film Once and member of The Frames, The Swell Season, and a career that touched the lives of countless musicians, music fans, neighbors, and strangers with his warmth, passion, and philanthropy. He died in a motorcycle accident, aged 56. Recorded live in April 2025 and released just this past month, Vol. 2 – Transmissions West joins Vol. 1 – Transmissions East for a complete record of the two incredible nights spent in Berlin’s Funkhaus. Don’t Settle is a studio album, yet recorded in front of a live audience. Looking both forward and back, East and West, it’s a retrospective of sorts that showcases some of Glen’s best-loved songs and encapsulates the energy Glen was known for as a performer. “I’ve always been more comfortable on stage than in a studio. I love making records. I love the process. But the song lives before an audience. A song needs witnesses. It’s where I feel like I can really grab hold of it. And know it – the way that it’s meant to be known.”

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Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson