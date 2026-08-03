Monday 8/3: Glen Hansard – Don’t Settle: Vol. 2 – Transmissions West
The music world is reeling from the tragic death last Wednesday of Glen Hansard, star of the 2007 film Once and member of The Frames, The Swell Season, and a career that touched the lives of countless musicians, music fans, neighbors, and strangers with his warmth, passion, and philanthropy. He died in a motorcycle accident, aged 56. Recorded live in April 2025 and released just this past month, Vol. 2 – Transmissions West joins Vol. 1 – Transmissions East for a complete record of the two incredible nights spent in Berlin’s Funkhaus. Don’t Settle is a studio album, yet recorded in front of a live audience. Looking both forward and back, East and West, it’s a retrospective of sorts that showcases some of Glen’s best-loved songs and encapsulates the energy Glen was known for as a performer. “I’ve always been more comfortable on stage than in a studio. I love making records. I love the process. But the song lives before an audience. A song needs witnesses. It’s where I feel like I can really grab hold of it. And know it – the way that it’s meant to be known.”