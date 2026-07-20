Thursday 7/23: Mountain Grass Unit – Appalachian Smoke EP

This quartet from Birmingham, Alabama received the 2025 IBMA Momentum Band of the Year award and have been named Saving Country Music's 2025 Breakout Artist of the Year. They release their debut album this year, and have a Grand Ole Opry debut! They will be performing at the Earl Scruggs Music Festival at the Tryon International Equestrian Center on September 6th. Billy Strings says this about the guitarist Luke Black: “Kinda rude of him to be this good, honestly… Luckily for me we’re on the same team.”