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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 7/23: Mountain Grass Unit – Appalachian Smoke EP

By Martin Anderson
Published July 20, 2026 at 8:19 AM EDT

This quartet from Birmingham, Alabama received the 2025 IBMA Momentum Band of the Year award and have been named Saving Country Music's 2025 Breakout Artist of the Year. They release their debut album this year, and have a Grand Ole Opry debut! They will be performing at the Earl Scruggs Music Festival at the Tryon International Equestrian Center on September 6th. Billy Strings says this about the guitarist Luke Black: “Kinda rude of him to be this good, honestly… Luckily for me we’re on the same team.”

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Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson