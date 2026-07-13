Wednesday 7/15: Aaron Lee Tasjan – Get Over It

Tasjan’s latest album is an 11-song collection about the duality of the American underdog. The characters within these tunes are exotic dancers, cringe white guys, historic world explorers, ultra-wealthy people playing God, baby Jesus, eccentric women who have done life their own way, and dreamers. Each song takes an honest look at what it means to be some kind of underdog, all coming from a songwriter who has been called an underdog by others and who has at times identified himself in this way only to realize that in the end, every human being contains multitudes beyond the limited capacity we have to observe and truly know ourselves and each other. The late Todd Snider, a good friend of Aaron’s, played a pivotal role in shaping the album, offering guidance during a period when Aaron found himself questioning his creative direction. Snider’s presence can definitely be felt here.