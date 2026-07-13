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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Tuesday 7/14: Charley Crockett -- Clovis

By Martin Anderson
Published July 13, 2026 at 8:42 AM EDT

Charley surprised everyone with this new release, recorded in Clovis, NM, back at the end of April, less than a month after he’d released his *other* new 2026 album Age of the Ram, on Island Records. Age of the Ram had wrapped up his trilogy of albums about the American West. Label contract disputes forced it to be pulled from circulation, but it's now available digitally again thanks to a new deal with Atlantic Outpost, which Charley considers a win: “Sometimes you need to fight. Goliath vs Goliath. On this 250th birthday for America, I’m reminded that freedom is something you continue to fight for. A war that never ends. Today, we win one battle. Clovis is out on the 4th of July weekend on Atlantic Outpost. Let’s ride.” Co-produced by Shooter Jennings. Charley performs in Charlotte on September 24th.

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Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson