Tuesday 7/14: Charley Crockett -- Clovis

Charley surprised everyone with this new release, recorded in Clovis, NM, back at the end of April, less than a month after he’d released his *other* new 2026 album Age of the Ram, on Island Records. Age of the Ram had wrapped up his trilogy of albums about the American West. Label contract disputes forced it to be pulled from circulation, but it's now available digitally again thanks to a new deal with Atlantic Outpost, which Charley considers a win: “Sometimes you need to fight. Goliath vs Goliath. On this 250th birthday for America, I’m reminded that freedom is something you continue to fight for. A war that never ends. Today, we win one battle. Clovis is out on the 4th of July weekend on Atlantic Outpost. Let’s ride.” Co-produced by Shooter Jennings. Charley performs in Charlotte on September 24th.