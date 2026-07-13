Thursday 7/16: The Rolling Stones – Foreign Tongues

We may be celebrating the 250th anniversary of our independence from Great Britain, but we will perhaps never surrender our love for British Invasion greats like The Stones. This new one is the follow-up to Hackney Diamonds, featuring twelve new originals in addition to covers from Chuck Berry and Amy Winehouse. There are also appearances by Steve Winwood, Paul McCartney, The Cure’s Robert Smith and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, as well as the late Charlie Watts from one of his final recording sessions.