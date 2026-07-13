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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 7/16: The Rolling Stones – Foreign Tongues

By Martin Anderson
Published July 13, 2026 at 8:34 AM EDT

We may be celebrating the 250th anniversary of our independence from Great Britain, but we will perhaps never surrender our love for British Invasion greats like The Stones. This new one is the follow-up to Hackney Diamonds, featuring twelve new originals in addition to covers from Chuck Berry and Amy Winehouse. There are also appearances by Steve Winwood, Paul McCartney, The Cure’s Robert Smith and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, as well as the late Charlie Watts from one of his final recording sessions.

New Tunes at Two
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Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson