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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Tuesday 7/7: Margo Price – Days of Unrest

By Martin Anderson
Published July 6, 2026 at 8:32 AM EDT

Produced by GRAMMY®-winning close collaborator Matt Ross-Spang (who helmed Price’s prior albums Midwest Farmer’s Daughter, All American Made, Hard Headed Woman), this surprise new album from Margo honors former songwriters who have used the emotional and lyrical power of song to advocate for human dignity and independence – in this case, Bob Dylan, Blaze Foley, and Charlie Daniels. Tracing a lineage of protest music through some of its most powerful voices, the surprise drop comprises nine tracks that embody the issues Price has championed both on and off the stage, from prison reform and marijuana legalization to the rights of farmers and immigrants, and the struggles of working people around the world. Joan Baez and Memphis Mariachi are among the artists here.

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Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson