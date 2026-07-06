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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 7/9: Natalie & Brittany Haas – North Node

By Martin Anderson
Published July 6, 2026 at 8:27 AM EDT

Brittany Haas is one of the premier fiddlers in modern folk music these days. Natalie is similarly revered for her cello work with greats such as the legendary Scottish fiddler Alasdair Fraser. The two sisters have self-produced this sublime album of instrumentals, with help on a couple cuts from Sam Bush on mandolin and Darol Anger on additional fiddle. It features the same refreshing mix of American, Scandinavian and Celtic styles and influences as the previous (2023) collaboration album did.

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Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson