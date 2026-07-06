Thursday 7/9: Natalie & Brittany Haas – North Node

Brittany Haas is one of the premier fiddlers in modern folk music these days. Natalie is similarly revered for her cello work with greats such as the legendary Scottish fiddler Alasdair Fraser. The two sisters have self-produced this sublime album of instrumentals, with help on a couple cuts from Sam Bush on mandolin and Darol Anger on additional fiddle. It features the same refreshing mix of American, Scandinavian and Celtic styles and influences as the previous (2023) collaboration album did.