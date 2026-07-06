© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Monday 7/6: New singles from Billy Strings, Ray Wylie Hubbard, and the Turnpike Troubadours

By Martin Anderson
Published July 6, 2026 at 8:35 AM EDT

We’ve got three brand new cuts from some of our favorites in Americana music today. Billy Strings’ career has been on fire the past few years, and “Burn the Other End” is on his new album, produced by T-Bone Burnett, coming out August 28, which is a tribute to his late mother, So Much for Goodbyes. “Dog or Wolf” is on Ray Wylie Hubbard’s forthcoming album Reel 2 Reel 4 Real, out August 21st; it’ll be his 20th album in a career going back to the mid-70s. The Troubadours have a great new version of Robert Earl Keen’s “Feelin’ Good Again”, with help from Sierra Hull. (They’re playing in Charlotte on July 17th and Beech Mountain on the 18th, by the way!)

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson