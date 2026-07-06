Monday 7/6: New singles from Billy Strings, Ray Wylie Hubbard, and the Turnpike Troubadours

We’ve got three brand new cuts from some of our favorites in Americana music today. Billy Strings’ career has been on fire the past few years, and “Burn the Other End” is on his new album, produced by T-Bone Burnett, coming out August 28, which is a tribute to his late mother, So Much for Goodbyes. “Dog or Wolf” is on Ray Wylie Hubbard’s forthcoming album Reel 2 Reel 4 Real, out August 21st; it’ll be his 20th album in a career going back to the mid-70s. The Troubadours have a great new version of Robert Earl Keen’s “Feelin’ Good Again”, with help from Sierra Hull. (They’re playing in Charlotte on July 17th and Beech Mountain on the 18th, by the way!)