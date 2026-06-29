Monday 6/29: American Aquarium – New Ways to Lose

This band fronted by BJ Barham (who has NC roots, by the way), may not have found anything approaching mainstream success, but it’s certainly got a loyal fan base throughout the country that eagerly awaits each strong release from them. And we have that again this year, with another one produced by Shooter Jennings. As Peter Churchill of Americana UK writes, “Barham founded the band in 2006 and, twenty years and twenty albums later, is still writing songs that could sit quite easily within the catalogues of a Springsteen or a Mellencamp. Tackling themes like the downfall of small-town America, the yearning for true connection and the socioeconomic wreckage of unconstitutional politics, Barham’s lyrics paint pictures wrapped around a rock and roll soundtrack.” They play the Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte on August 15th and the Grey Eagle in Asheville on September 3rd.