Tuesday 6/16: Unspoken Tradition – Heartwood

As our friends with the band have stated, this album is the culmination of what happens when you join art, music, and a sense of place. The songs certainly speak to their Western NC bluegrass roots, many of which we’ve been getting to know with our “Goin’ Across the Mountain” and “Mountain Mornings” listeners the past few months. The band is comprised of Audie McGinnis (guitar, vocals), Saravanan “Sav” Sankaran (bass, vocals), Zane McGinnis (banjo), Ty Gilpin (mandolin, vocals), and Tim Gardner (fiddle, vocals), and guests on the album include Danny Paisley (vocals), Jason Carter (fiddle), Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (fiddle), and Steve McMurry (vocals).