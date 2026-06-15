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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Monday 6/15: Bedouine – Neon Summer Skin

By Martin Anderson
Published June 15, 2026 at 8:05 AM EDT

We’ve been discovering a few new albums lately that are both great potential summertime soundtracks and appropriate to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. This new one from Bedouine, a.k.a. Azniv Korkejian, is both. Born in Aleppo, Syria to Armenian parents, she grew up in Saudi Arabia until her parents won the green card lottery to emigrate to the U.S. Since then, she has called Houston, Boston, Savannah, Lexington, and Los Angeles home. Needless to say, themes of immigration, displacement, and searching for home run through many of her beautiful songs. Neon Summer Skin explores this feeling of safety long before one can fully understand the concept, a feeling she believes every child deserves. Written with vivid, honest, and intimate imagery after visiting her family in Saudi Arabia (in her last visit before they retired to Armenia), it tells the story of family and upbringing, and mourns the end of her childhood.

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Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson