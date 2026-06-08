Thursday 6/11: Future Birds – Far Out Country

This band formed 15 years ago, forging a mix that often sparks our interest here at WNCW: cosmic Americana and psychedelic country-rock. Their new album lives up to its name. Daniel Womack, Carter King, and Thomas Johnson share the singing and songwriting duties, and they teamed up with Grammy-winning producer Brad Cook (Waxahatchee, MJ Lenderman, etc.) for this album that embraces life in all its chaos and the evolving bonds that hold them all together.