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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 6/11: Future Birds – Far Out Country

By Martin Anderson
Published June 8, 2026 at 8:16 AM EDT

This band formed 15 years ago, forging a mix that often sparks our interest here at WNCW: cosmic Americana and psychedelic country-rock. Their new album lives up to its name. Daniel Womack, Carter King, and Thomas Johnson share the singing and songwriting duties, and they teamed up with Grammy-winning producer Brad Cook (Waxahatchee, MJ Lenderman, etc.) for this album that embraces life in all its chaos and the evolving bonds that hold them all together.

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Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson