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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Monday 6/8: New Singles from Ruthie Foster, Maya de Vitry, and Maura Shawn Scanlin

By Martin Anderson
Published June 8, 2026 at 8:24 AM EDT

We’re looking forward to the full length albums coming this summer from these three greats. We’ll hear a song of gratitude from Ruthie Foster’s Just Say Yes album coming out August 28th on Sun Records; the title track from Nashville-by-way-of-Pennsylvania singer/songwriter and former Stray Bird Maya de Vitry; and the first single from Boone native Maura Shawn Scanlin, who has a wonderful Celtic-based fiddle album coming July 22nd that also features John Doyle and Duncan Wickel.

New Tunes at Two
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Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson