Monday 6/8: New Singles from Ruthie Foster, Maya de Vitry, and Maura Shawn Scanlin

We’re looking forward to the full length albums coming this summer from these three greats. We’ll hear a song of gratitude from Ruthie Foster’s Just Say Yes album coming out August 28th on Sun Records; the title track from Nashville-by-way-of-Pennsylvania singer/songwriter and former Stray Bird Maya de Vitry; and the first single from Boone native Maura Shawn Scanlin, who has a wonderful Celtic-based fiddle album coming July 22nd that also features John Doyle and Duncan Wickel.