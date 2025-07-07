© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our stream is now working on TuneIn!
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Monday: Willi Carlisle – Winged Victory

By Martin Anderson
Published July 7, 2025 at 7:48 AM EDT

A union hymn, a cowboy ballad, assorted apocalyptic vignettes, a Richard Thompson cover… Welcome to the latest album from Willi Carlisle! One of the most memorable songwriters to come out of Kansas, Arkansas, and to some extent Peculiar, Missouri these past few years, Carlisle’s previous peculiar hits include “Vanlife” and “Critterland.” He is heard here playing banjo, guitars, bouzouki, harmonica, concertina, and foot percussion, while others add such assorted instruments as accordion, clarinet, fiddle, mandolin, trombone, and tuba. Ray Benson and Brennen Leigh contribute backing vocals.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson