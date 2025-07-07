Monday: Willi Carlisle – Winged Victory

A union hymn, a cowboy ballad, assorted apocalyptic vignettes, a Richard Thompson cover… Welcome to the latest album from Willi Carlisle! One of the most memorable songwriters to come out of Kansas, Arkansas, and to some extent Peculiar, Missouri these past few years, Carlisle’s previous peculiar hits include “Vanlife” and “Critterland.” He is heard here playing banjo, guitars, bouzouki, harmonica, concertina, and foot percussion, while others add such assorted instruments as accordion, clarinet, fiddle, mandolin, trombone, and tuba. Ray Benson and Brennen Leigh contribute backing vocals.