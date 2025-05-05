Wednesday: Samantha Fish – Paper Doll

We’ve got a double-shot of Blues for New Tunes at 2 this week, though Samantha is known for blending hers with Rock & Soul. Produced by longtime-collaborator and Detroit garage-rock luminary Bobby Harlow (The Go), this one includes some collaborating with Anders Osborne; The Kansas-bred Fish now lives in New Orleans, where Osborne has certainly made a great name for himself. She tracked Paper Doll in Austin and LA in the midst of a grueling touring schedule, recording with her touring band for the first time: Ron Johnson (bass), Jamie Douglass (drums), and Mickey Finn (keys). It was this environment that helped shape the album’s vivacious but nuanced sound, with its “road-worn chemistry and raw, electric charm” (Blues Rock Review). As for the album name, “It’s about rebelling against other people’s expectations of who you’re supposed to be, which feels pretty relevant for the times we’re living in right now.”