Tuesday: Charlie Musselwhite – Look Out Highway

With 20+ albums under his belt, a Grammy in hand, more than 33 Blues Music Awards lining his path, and a good six decades in the business, Musselwhite’s voice and musicianship continue to deepen—like the roots of the music he so passionately embodies. The blues may be timeless, but Charlie Musselwhite is the man who keeps it breathing, one note at a time. His unique mix of Delta, Chicago and Memphis Blues is strong here once again, thanks in part to his long-time touring band here, comprised of guitarist Matt Stubbs (GA-20), drummer June Core (Robert Lockwood Jr.) and bassist Randy Bermudes (James Cotton), along with guitarist Kid Andersen, who hosted some of these recordings.