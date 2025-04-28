© 2025 WNCW
Wednesday: Valerie June – Owls, Omens & Oracles

By Martin Anderson
Published April 28, 2025 at 9:41 AM EDT

On this her 4th album, singer/songwriter Valerie June addresses the spirit animal that teaches her a lot about death, openness, and of course wisdom…. And the current omens she sees in politics, the climate, and other overwhelming crises: “I need to see a rainbow. Send me a four-leaf clover, some kind of omen,” she pleads. “That’s what songs do for me.” …And finally, the oracles serve as homage to lineage, legacy, connection, and change: particularly her own ancestry, and the oracles she can leave for future generations. Musically, this features Valerie’s vocal, guitar, and banjo work, along with Kaveh Rastegar on bass and Stephen Hodges on percussion, and horn and string sections.

