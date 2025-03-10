Wednesday 3/12: Andy Fairweather Low – The Invisible Bluesman

This Welsh-born guitarist and singer first burst onto the scene in Britain in 1967 with his band Amen Corner, then sought a solo career in the ‘70s. But most of his time has been spent backing well known acts like Roger Waters, The Who, George Harrison, and perhaps most famously, Eric Clapton. You can hear the similarities he and Clapton share in Low’s solo albums, including this new one of blues classics. The album features material recorded since he left Clapton’s band. Among the key players with him are Dave Bronze and Ian Jennings on bass, Chris Stainton or Richard Milner on keyboards and Paul Beavis and Henry Spinetti on drums.

