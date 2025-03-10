Thursday 3/13: The Seldom Scene – Remains to Be Scene

The legendary band that formed in the Washington, DC area back in 1971 is still going strong, with new additions to match their consistently strong caliber. The album is the first to be released since the passing of founding member and trailblazing banjo player Ben Eldridge, who contributes liner notes to the release. It is also the last album with singer/guitarist Dudley Connell, as he has announced his retirement. The Scene are known for including bluegrass/roots classics amongst interesting non-trad songs, and in this case they include covers from the likes of The Kinks, Bob Dylan, and Jim Croce.

