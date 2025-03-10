Monday 3/10: Joe Ely – Love and Freedom

He struggled through a couple of health scares last year, but on his 29th(!) album, the Flatlander himself sounds as strong as ever, with covers from Guy Clark, Woody Guthrie, and Townes Van Zandt blended well with originals that pay tribute to the Texas Troubadours and other features of his home state. He lives in Taos, NM these days, but this was recorded at his home studio outside Austin. The musicians you’ll hear are Joe Ely (vocals/guitars/synth/electric drums/harmonica/percussion), Joel Guzman (accordion), Ryan Bingham (vocals/guitar), Lloyd Maines (low acoustic/bass/acoustic guitar/acoustic steel & slide/percussion) & David Grissom (guitar).

