© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Monday 3/10: Joe Ely – Love and Freedom

By Martin Anderson
Published March 10, 2025 at 8:47 AM EDT

He struggled through a couple of health scares last year, but on his 29th(!) album, the Flatlander himself sounds as strong as ever, with covers from Guy Clark, Woody Guthrie, and Townes Van Zandt blended well with originals that pay tribute to the Texas Troubadours and other features of his home state. He lives in Taos, NM these days, but this was recorded at his home studio outside Austin. The musicians you’ll hear are Joe Ely (vocals/guitars/synth/electric drums/harmonica/percussion), Joel Guzman (accordion), Ryan Bingham (vocals/guitar), Lloyd Maines (low acoustic/bass/acoustic guitar/acoustic steel & slide/percussion) & David Grissom (guitar).

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson