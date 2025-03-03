Thursday 3/6: Olivia Ellen Lloyd – Do It Myself

An exciting and promising new name on the Americana and alt-country music scene, Shepherdstown, West Virginia’s Olivia Ellen Lloyd has this strong follow-up to her debut album Loose Cannon. As The Alternate Root writes, “Olivia Ellen Lloyd’s music encapsulates what it means to be human, and how to rise out of the ashes of hardship.” After being a finalist in Asheville’s national NewSong Music Competition in 2021, she became a Kerrville Newfolk Winner in 2023. She is also a newly inaugurated member of the Resistance Revival Chorus, a collective of more than 60 women, and non-binary singers. Do It Myself will officially be released March 21st. She tells us she’ll be touring back through our area in May.