Monday 3/3: Paul Thorn – Life is Just a Vapor

The former boxer-turned-singer/songwriter has his 14th album out now, and it’s about growing older: turning 60, to be specific. “Every song on this album, there’s a message in it of some sort about how to live life,” he says. His messages include enjoying life’s pleasures, slowing down, keeping a sense of humor, and other tricks to stay happy. As he sings in his song “Chicken Wing,” “I’m in the winter of my life / I love my dog, I like my wife / I wash the dishes, I sweep the floor / I keep a 12-gauge behind the door.” Paul’s live shows are known for their passion, storytelling, and wit, and he’ll be at the Reeves Theater in Elkin, NC on March 28th and The Don Gibson Theatre in Shelby on the 29th.