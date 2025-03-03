© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Monday 3/3: Paul Thorn – Life is Just a Vapor

By Martin Anderson
Published March 3, 2025 at 8:07 AM EST

The former boxer-turned-singer/songwriter has his 14th album out now, and it’s about growing older: turning 60, to be specific. “Every song on this album, there’s a message in it of some sort about how to live life,” he says. His messages include enjoying life’s pleasures, slowing down, keeping a sense of humor, and other tricks to stay happy. As he sings in his song “Chicken Wing,” “I’m in the winter of my life / I love my dog, I like my wife / I wash the dishes, I sweep the floor / I keep a 12-gauge behind the door.” Paul’s live shows are known for their passion, storytelling, and wit, and he’ll be at the Reeves Theater in Elkin, NC on March 28th and The Don Gibson Theatre in Shelby on the 29th.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson