New Tunes at Two
Thursday: Miss Tess – Cher Reve

By Martin Anderson
Published February 3, 2025 at 8:39 AM EST

We’ve enjoyed having Miss Tess visit us for numerous live sessions in Studio B over the years. She cohesively weaves a number of genres we love together into one authentic Americana sound: blues, R&B, early rock, and in this album’s case thanks largely to Joel Savoy, Cajun. Looks like she’s got shows in Knoxville and Charlotte in March! This new album will be released on Feb. 7th. Check out why No Depression refers to Miss Tess as “Old-time warmth, 21st-century sass.”

New Tunes at Two
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
