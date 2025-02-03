Thursday: Miss Tess – Cher Reve

We’ve enjoyed having Miss Tess visit us for numerous live sessions in Studio B over the years. She cohesively weaves a number of genres we love together into one authentic Americana sound: blues, R&B, early rock, and in this album’s case thanks largely to Joel Savoy, Cajun. Looks like she’s got shows in Knoxville and Charlotte in March! This new album will be released on Feb. 7th. Check out why No Depression refers to Miss Tess as “Old-time warmth, 21st-century sass.”