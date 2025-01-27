Tuesday 1/28: Larkin Poe – Bloom

Georgia sisters Megan and Rebecca Lovell have released their 8th album this week, following some 20 years of making music together. They began with a bluegrass base, but have since morphed to the blues and Southern rock sound you’ll hear on this new one. Their ability to evolve is rooted in the self-confidence they cultivate in each other, as evidenced in some of their lyrics on Bloomed: "Artists must always be engaged with making fresh and new music," Megan Lovell said. Rebecca Lovell added: "We're sisters, so the nature of our relationship is built on trust. Trust allows us to accept who we've been, but it has also normalized the space for us to set a precedent for how our art can evolve."