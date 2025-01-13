Thursday 1/16: Rolling Stones – Welcome to Shepherd's Bush

This new archive release from The Stones documents their surprise, rarities-packed 1999 concert at a cozy 1,800 seat London venue. They dug deep into their catalog while warming up for two upcoming shows at London's massive Wembley Stadium. "If you want to see the hits, go to the big place down the road," Mick Jagger told the Shepherd's Bush crowd. Although classics such as "Jumpin' Jack Flash" and "Tumbling Dice" were played, the set list also included gems such as "All Down the Line," "Some Girls," "I Got the Blues" and Black and Blue's "Melody" - the latter performed for the first time since 1977.