Tuesday 11/26: Nefesh Mountain – Beacons

This new album of 18 tracks won’t officially be released until January 31st, but Doni Zasloff and Eric Lindberg have sent it to us early, and might be shipping it out to fans soon, too. It’s divided into two halves: their core band covers the first half with their Americana sound: Ben Plotnick: Fiddle, Bobby Hawk: Fiddle, Thomas Cassell: Mandolin, Danny Fox: Piano, Organ, Wurlitzer, Erik Alvar: Bass, Andrew Ryan: Bass, David Berger: Drums & Percussion. The bluegrass half has Stuart Duncan: Fiddle, Jerry Douglas: Dobro, Sam Bush: Mandolin, Rob McCoury: Banjo, Cody Kilby: Guitar, Mark Schatz: Bass.