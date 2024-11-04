Wednesday 11/6: Willie Nelson – Last Leaf on the Tree

The Red-Headed Stranger is no stranger to releasing records: this is his 153rd! He’s got a bakers’ dozen songs on here: a couple originals, one by his son Micah who produced this, and covers from the likes of Neil Young, Warren Zevon, and Flaming Lips. Tom Waits & Kathleen Brennan provided the lyrics that inspired the name of this album: “I’m the last leaf on the tree/the autumn took the rest/but they won’t take me/…I’ll be here through eternity/if they cut down this tree/I’ll show up in a song.”