© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 11/6: Willie Nelson – Last Leaf on the Tree

By Martin Anderson
Published November 4, 2024 at 8:47 AM EST

The Red-Headed Stranger is no stranger to releasing records: this is his 153rd! He’s got a bakers’ dozen songs on here: a couple originals, one by his son Micah who produced this, and covers from the likes of Neil Young, Warren Zevon, and Flaming Lips. Tom Waits & Kathleen Brennan provided the lyrics that inspired the name of this album: “I’m the last leaf on the tree/the autumn took the rest/but they won’t take me/…I’ll be here through eternity/if they cut down this tree/I’ll show up in a song.”

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson