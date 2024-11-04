Thursday 11/7: Teddy & the Rough Riders – Down Home

It’s the 3rd album from this psychedelic Americana band that keeps that Cosmic American genre built by Gram Parsons, New Riders of the Purple Sage, the Grateful Dead, and others alive. The Nashville band is the songwriting/vocal duo of Jack Quiggins and Ryan Jennings. It’ll certainly fit right in with our Friday evening Cosmic American Music Show. “Given the chance, they will unite the hippies and the cowboys—the bikers and the stoners—with their groovy country songs.” –Margo Price